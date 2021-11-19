Monetha 1-Day Volume Tops $322,947.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and approximately $322,947.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monetha has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00223413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00089718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

MTH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

