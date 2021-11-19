Moneywise Inc. Sells 5,777 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 80,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.35. 94,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.84. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.74 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

