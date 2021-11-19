Moneywise Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Moneywise Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $116.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average is $116.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

