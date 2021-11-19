Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,721,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 82,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 846,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of UMC opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.