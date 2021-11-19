Morgan Stanley Lowers ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target to $83.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

