Morgan Stanley Purchases 121,143 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.47. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The business had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

