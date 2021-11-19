Morgan Stanley Purchases 149,437 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,437 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Arconic were worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

