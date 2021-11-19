Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avnet were worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 27.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.