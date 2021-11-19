Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.84

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.84 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 18.87 ($0.25). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 18.73 ($0.24), with a volume of 528,007 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £104.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

