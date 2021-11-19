Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) PT Raised to C$5.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PYCFF opened at $3.20 on Monday. Mount Logan Capital has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Mount Logan Capital Company Profile

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

