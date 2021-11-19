Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Up 11.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD) shares shot up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 394,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 130,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a market capitalization of C$139.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.