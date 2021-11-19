Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Update

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the October 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mowi ASA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,169. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.5196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.67%.

MHGVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

