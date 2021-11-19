Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

