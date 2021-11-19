MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

MVB Financial has raised its dividend by 260.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.90.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MVB Financial by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MVB Financial by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MVB Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MVB Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

