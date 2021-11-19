MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) vs. a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Head-To-Head Review

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 6 0 2.86 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus target price of $38.29, indicating a potential upside of 38.77%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $13.56, indicating a potential downside of 5.99%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and a.k.a. Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 3.16 -$38.91 million ($0.68) -40.57 a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

a.k.a. Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -7.76% -2.13% -1.25% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

