Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) versus Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Financial Analysis

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nabors Industries and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 1 2 1 0 2.00 Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11

Nabors Industries presently has a consensus price target of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.97%. Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $4.21, indicating a potential upside of 31.33%. Given Baytex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Nabors Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -29.33% -51.87% -10.28% Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabors Industries and Baytex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $2.14 billion 0.35 -$805.64 million ($78.99) -1.14 Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.48 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.78

Nabors Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Baytex Energy. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Nabors Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The Canada segment consists of land-based drilling rigs in Canada. The International segment focuses in maintaining a footprint in the oil and gas market, most notably in Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Argentina, Colombia, Kazakhstan, and Venezuela. The Drilling Solutions segment offers drilling technologies, such as patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems that enhance drilling performance and wellbore placement. The Rig Technologies segment comprises Canrig, which manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools. The company was founded by Clair Nabors in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

