Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Lowered to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital cut shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NNOX stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $909.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 177.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 365,699 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,044,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 49.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 224,904 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 264.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 135,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

