Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Lowered to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital cut shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
NNOX stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $909.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $94.81.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
Featured Article: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.