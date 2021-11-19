NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSTG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,550 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,845. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.72. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

