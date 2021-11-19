National Bankshares Increases Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$29.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.00.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

TSE MFC opened at C$24.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.77. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$21.05 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.