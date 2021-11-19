National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $281.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.09%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 699.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 38.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.