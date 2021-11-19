National Grid’s (NG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

NG stock opened at GBX 986.50 ($12.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The firm has a market cap of £35.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 932.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 934.13.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

