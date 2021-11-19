National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. 18,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. National Vision has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.56.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.