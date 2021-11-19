Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NTCO opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Natura &Co by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

