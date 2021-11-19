Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.
NTCO opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
