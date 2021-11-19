NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 281.25 ($3.67).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

LON:NWG opened at GBX 222.90 ($2.91) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £25.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.40. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145.40 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07).

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($164,994.38).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.