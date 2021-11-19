Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
NVTS opened at $17.03 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.19.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
