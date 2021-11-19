Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NVTS opened at $17.03 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

