NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.39 (LON:NBMI)

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NBMI traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 89.40 ($1.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,332. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 78.49 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.70 ($1.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.70.

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

