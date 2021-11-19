nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.73. 1,011,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.82. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.63 and a beta of 0.98.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $446,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $555,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

