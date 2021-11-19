NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Holdings Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 444.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,728 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NCR were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCR. FMR LLC grew its stake in NCR by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NCR by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,999,000 after buying an additional 1,443,641 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in NCR by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,660,000 after buying an additional 940,504 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $25,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NCR by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after buying an additional 542,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCR. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

