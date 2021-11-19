Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

