Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEO. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NEO opened at C$20.38 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$11.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.08.
In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,047,173.20.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
