Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEO. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NEO opened at C$20.38 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$11.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,047,173.20.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

