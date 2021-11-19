NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.290-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $482.50 million-$487.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.53 million.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.00. 826,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,827. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

