NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) & First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Critical Analysis

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get NeoMagic alerts:

This table compares NeoMagic and First Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Solar $2.71 billion 4.06 $398.36 million $4.23 24.45

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Risk & Volatility

NeoMagic has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NeoMagic and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A First Solar 2 11 7 0 2.25

First Solar has a consensus price target of $107.18, suggesting a potential upside of 3.62%. Given First Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A First Solar 17.26% 7.94% 6.31%

Summary

First Solar beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoMagic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoMagic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.