Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Shares Down 6.5%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 112,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 300,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEPT shares. Cowen cut their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.