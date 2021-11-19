Netbox Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $299,232.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $299,232.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00030657 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,151,179 coins and its circulating supply is 76,455,296 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

