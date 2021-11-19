Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NBIX. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of NBIX opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $102,648,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after acquiring an additional 542,972 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after acquiring an additional 417,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $37,473,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm's product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

