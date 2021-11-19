NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

NPCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NPCE stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a current ratio of 16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

