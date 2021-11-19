New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$2.15 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.29 and a 12-month high of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -34.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.95.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

