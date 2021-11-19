New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.