New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

