New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

Shares of NJR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. 410,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,950. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

