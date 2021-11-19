New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.76

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.76 and last traded at $123.01, with a volume of 5053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.35.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $299,069.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $8,526,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in New Relic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.7% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

