New York City REIT, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of New York City REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.13). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York City REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative net margin of 93.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

New York City REIT stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is currently -9.55%.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

