Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 931.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.