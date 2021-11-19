Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook Sells 49,100 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NXST opened at $164.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $171.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

