NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Short Interest Update

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the October 14th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ NGCA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.31. 35,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,164. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $6,174,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $2,058,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $15,435,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.