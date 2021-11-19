NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "

NGL opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $290.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 390,000 shares of company stock valued at $686,052 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

