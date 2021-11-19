NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Sells $591,900.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $20.10 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 72,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,031,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.