NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,466 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $25,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,628 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 28,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of NICE by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $303.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NICE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.69.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

