Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.45 and last traded at $72.45. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFPDF)

Nissin Foods Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others. The Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, The Americas, and China segments produces and sells cup and bag-type instant noodles and processed food products.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.