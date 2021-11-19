NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the October 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

NNGRY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,677. NN Group has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

